Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

SHO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 1,876,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,056. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.