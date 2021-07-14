Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $171,701.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,965 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $135,204.00.

NYSE:RUN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 4,888,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

