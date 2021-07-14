Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 5,793 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $271,170.33.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48.

RUN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

