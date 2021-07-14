Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 226.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of RUN opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

