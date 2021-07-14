SunPower (NYSE:SPWR) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.91. 184,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,904,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Specifically, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00.

SunPower Company Profile (NYSE:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

