Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.25. 51,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,900,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

