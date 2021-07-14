Sun Country Airlines (NYSE:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $34.08

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNCY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $35.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 1,107 shares.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00.

About Sun Country Airlines (NYSE:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.