Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 1,222.2% in June

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

