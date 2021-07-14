Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

