Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

