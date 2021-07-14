SUKU (SUKU) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $189,977.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

