Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59.

About Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

