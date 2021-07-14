Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 31,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the typical volume of 2,284 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

