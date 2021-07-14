Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 31,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the typical volume of 2,284 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
