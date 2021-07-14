STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €35.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

STM opened at €32.46 ($38.18) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.53.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

