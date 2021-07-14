Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up to $60.31

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.31, but opened at $62.18. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

