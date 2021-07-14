Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,398 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five9 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Five9 by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $185.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

