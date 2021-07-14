Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,100 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.