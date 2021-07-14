Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $279.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

