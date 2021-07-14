Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,506 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.