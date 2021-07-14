Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

