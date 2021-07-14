Stephens Inc. AR Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69.

