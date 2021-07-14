Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

