Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 305 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $322.80. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,599 shares of company stock valued at $130,384,537. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.