Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,522 shares of company stock valued at $283,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

