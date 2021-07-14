Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

