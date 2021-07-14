Stephens Inc. AR Has $460,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

