Stephen Weise Sells 8,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $1,381,840.00.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRPT traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $162.14. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

