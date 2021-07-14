Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.39.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$44.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$35.97 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6099998 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

