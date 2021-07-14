Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SCS stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,250 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

