Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 81,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

