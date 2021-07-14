Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SXI opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71. Standex International has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.