Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $321.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stamps.com by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Stamps.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

