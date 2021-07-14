Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Sold by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,097 shares during the quarter. Stable Road Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.15% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

