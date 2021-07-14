Spruce House Partnership LLC Buys New Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,725,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,761,000. Colliers International Group comprises 16.1% of Spruce House Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spruce House Partnership LLC owned approximately 13.44% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.68. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

