Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.89.

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,660. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

