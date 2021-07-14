Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 7.5%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.50. 15,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,714,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

