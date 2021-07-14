Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spectrum Global Solutions stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.