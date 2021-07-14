Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spectrum Global Solutions stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
