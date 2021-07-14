SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,090 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.