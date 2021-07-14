SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1,139.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00117363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00152997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.05 or 0.99839961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00948015 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

