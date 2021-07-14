SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.