South State Co. (NYSE:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that South State Co. (NYSE:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.96. South State reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00.

Shares of NYSE SSB opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.