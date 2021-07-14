South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in South State were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in South State by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

