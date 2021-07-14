Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.75 Per Share

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SOLI opened at GBX 928.60 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.43 million and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Solid State has a 12-month low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,065 ($13.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 918.08.

About Solid State

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

