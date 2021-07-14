Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.75 Per Share

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SOLI opened at GBX 928.60 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.43 million and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Solid State has a 12-month low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,065 ($13.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 918.08.
