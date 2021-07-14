Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Stake Reduced by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,467 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sogou worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOGO remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

