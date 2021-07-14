Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.4432 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

