Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

