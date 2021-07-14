SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

5/25/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

5/17/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 174,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get SmileDirectClub Inc alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.