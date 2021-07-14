SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

SMART Global stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.