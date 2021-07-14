Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 698,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,173,841.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

