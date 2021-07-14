SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $177.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.42. 4,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,319. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

